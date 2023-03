Atmospheric patterns through the fog in Kingskerswell Credit: Tim Solomon

Glorious Mackerel sky (altocumulus cloud) from Bryher, Tresco, Isles of Scilly Credit: Lorraine Riggs

Almost looks like summer! The blue sky and calm seas at Gara Rock, Devon Credit: Mark Gerry

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

Snowdrops signalling some springtime vibes at Cerney House and Gardens, Cirencester Credit: Pamela Brogan

Glorious misty sunrise over Wimbleball Lake in Exmoor Credit: Dave Sorrell

Limited sunshine during the second half of the month, but some blue sky above Goodrington Sands Credit: Phil Shaw

Crocus and early Daffodils at Cockington, Devon Credit: Tim Solomon

Glimmers of sunshine across the sea from Bude Credit: Kristina Elderfield

We had plenty of gloomy mornings but there's beauty in any type of weather Credit: Ashton Court - Kim Atkins

The end of the month gave us some celestial sights - the conjunction of the Moon, Jupiter and Venus at Porthleven Credit: James Kitto