Police have released an e-fit of a man after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a Trowbridge park.

The teenager was attacked during the October half-term.

She was pushed against a wall and assaulted in Trowbridge Town park at around 4pm but doesn't remember the exact date.

The victim was able to get away after kneeing the man in the face.

Specially trained officers from Wiltshire Police are working to support the victim who is understandably shaken by what happened.

The offender has been described as aged between 18 and 20 years old, wearing a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and black Nike Airforce 1 trainers.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man in the image, or can help with the enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 54230002061.