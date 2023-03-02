Eight motorists have been handed fines by police for using their phones while driving past the scene of a crash on the M5 today.

The M5 is closed in both directions between J17 and J18 near Bristol after a tipper truck collided with an overhead gantry.

In a statement on Twitter, the Avon and Somerset Road Safety Policing Team said officers at the scene have handed tickets to eight drivers for using their phones while driving past.

They said one driver who was already on nine points is likely to be disqualified as "taking a photo of the collision was more important than continuing their journey safely".

They added: "In addition, 17 drivers will be receiving a summons to court through the post for using the hard shoulder to avoid the traffic jam. The hard shoulder is there only in an event of an emergency."

The tipper truck was left trapped between the road and the gantry Credit: Carar Tyer

There is heavy traffic in the area and drivers are facing hour-long delays.

National Highways says the safety risk to drivers means both carriageways have been closed.

The tipper truck has been removed but it is unclear how long the closure will remain in place as the overhead gantry has been damaged.