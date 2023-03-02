Play Brightcove video

A Canadian company says it can solve climate change in Cornwall by dumping tonnes of alkaline minerals into St Ives Bay by reducing the amount of carbon going into the atmosphere.

The team of scientists working on the project from Planetary Technologies say currently it's as if the ocean has heartburn and their solution is to add an antacid.

The team hope to pour tonnes of magnesium hydroxide to counter the acidity of the sea.

Mike Kelland, CEO of Planetary Technologies, says Cornwall is the perfect location to prove their theory.

He said: “As that CO2 dissolves into the ocean it gives the ocean heartburn, our oceans are becoming more acidic, they’ve got this heartburn, over time the more CO2 goes up in the air.

The scientists behind the project say they are confident in the experiment and it is safe. Credit: Planetary Technologies

"What we’re planning to do is give the ocean an antacid, like we’re giving the ocean a Rennie in a controlled way. Once it gets into the ocean it’s going to neutralise some of that acidic CO2.

"St Ives and the region around it are really interesting to us because they’re very shallow in terms of ocean depth and they allow some very turbulent mixing as well.”

But the experiment is proving controversial and some locals want more research done before the alkaline release.

Sue Sayer from the Seal Research Trust said: "We’re very excited about any project that is an innovative solution to climate change because we need big changes very quickly but we just need to make sure we avoid any unintentional effects.

The scientists have likened the experiment to the 'ocean having heartburn'. Credit: ITV News

"I believe magnesium hydroxide is a laxative for humans, is it going to affect other marine mammals? This project at the moment has more questions than answers for me.”

Full approval for the project is yet to be granted.

In a statement, the Environment Agency told ITV News: "The Environment Agency is sympathetic to the innovative carbon capture scheme being proposed at Hayle Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) by South West Water and Planetary.

"But before we give the go-ahead we must ensure there will be no adverse impact on the receiving environment and marine life."

Before considering South West Water's application, the Environment Agency has asked the company and Planetry Technologies to:

Design an Environmental Impact Assessment and an effective monitoring programme in the marine environment

Produce a detailed assessment on the overall lifecycle ‘carbon footprint’ of the project and compare the amount of CO2 associated with sourcing the Mg(OH)2 with the amount sequestrated

Review the dosing risks, Eg chemical reactions within the final effluent as a result of introducing Mg(OH)2; impact on Ultra Violet radiation treatment.

Increase public engagement and liaison with local interest groups, environmental charities, local authorities and others.

Will Burt, the Chief Scientist of Planetary Technologies says he is confident the trial is safe and hopes more people will get on board.

“We would not be going ahead with anything like if we had fears that what we were doing had any human health concerns, any marine biological concerns," he said.

Public consultations about the project were held in Hayle yesterday (1 March) and one is planned in Truro this evening (2 March).