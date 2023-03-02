A section of the A40 in Gloucestershire has been closed this morning after a serious crash between a lorry and two cars.

Gloucestershire Police are urging drivers to avoid the area following the collision at around 5.15am this morning (Thursday 2 March).

It happened near to Farmington. Closures are in place between Burford and the junction with the A429 roundabout near Northleach.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash and closures are likely to remain in place throughout the morning. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

More updates to follow.