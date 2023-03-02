A man was left with head injuries after he was assaulted by three men outside a Tesco supermarket in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating reports the man was attacked at a property and then again outside the Tesco on Plymouth Road.

It happened at around 11.45pm on Tuesday 14 February.

The victim, a local man in his 30s, sustained facial and head injuries was taken to Derriford Hospital.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

One of the attacks happened outside the Tesco Express on Plymouth Road Credit: Google maps

A 17-year-old from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and has been released on bail, to return on Tuesday 16 May.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and police would like identify the two males pictured because officers believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.

"If you know who the males pictured are, or their whereabouts, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230037088.

"Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111."