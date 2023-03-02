National Highways says it is "working quickly" to find out how long it will take to reopen the M5 near Bristol after a tipper truck crashed into an overhead gantry.

No-one was injured in the accident but the motorway is closed in both directions due to the ongoing safety risk.

The motorway is closed between J17 for the A4018 at Cribbs Causeway towards Bristol Airport and Junction 18 for the M49. There are hour-long delays.

People are being diverted via the M4 westbound to the M49 to rejoin the M5 at junction 18, with northbound traffic being diverted with northbound traffic diverted via the M49 to M4 junction 22 to rejoin the M5.

For local traffic, southbound diversions are also in place southbound via M5 junction 17 and northbound via junction 18.

National Highways’ engineers are assessing damage to the overhead gantry and say the crash has displaced matrix signs and severed electric cables.

Ray Morwood, South West Operations Manager for National Highways, said: “The M5 has been closed to protect the travelling public and we’re working as quickly as we can to assess the gantry damage and make safe the signage and fittings.

“The incident has occurred on a busy section of the M5, we are working with our police partners, and we appreciate this will cause significant delays to people’s journeys.

“In the meantime, we advise people to add a little extra time for their journeys and to consider alternative routes where they can. We thank all drivers for their cooperation and patience and we’re working quickly to establish timescales for repair and recovery work.”

In the meantime, drivers can check live traffic conditions at www.trafficengland.com or follow @HighwaysSWEST for updates.