The family of a 23-year-old man who died after a crash in Bristol say they have been left 'heartbroken' by his death.

Callum Norris was travelling in a car along York Road in Bedminster, in the early hours of Saturday 25 February, when it went through railings and into the river.

He was taken to hospital but, despite the best efforts of officers and medics, he died in hospital.

Callum’s family have shared the following tribute to their son: “My beautiful son, taken too soon.

"Our lives will never be the same. We are all heartbroken and we will love you always and forever.”

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the family during this difficult time.

"They are being offered support from a specially trained liaison officer."