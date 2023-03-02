More than 100 people gathered on a Cornish beach to protest building work to create seven-holiday homes being built on cliffs in Newquay.

Work is being carried out to reinforce the cliffs around Whipsiderry beach so that homes can be built on them - but protestors claim they will ruin the beauty spot and could damage habitats for bats and birds.

One protestor Andrew Robey told ITV News West Country: "They're going to sell each one for about a million pounds.

"To do that, you need to concrete the whole of this bit that we can see in front of us now.

"We're saying there's a bit of a mismatch there.

"How is this being allowed to happen? Like I said, this has got huge value to the local community and it's got value to anybody visiting.

"And on top of that, it's an active cliff. We see Fulmars nesting and there are bats in the cave."

Another resident who attended the protest was Lucie Donelan who gained fame when she appeared on Love Island.

"We need to stand up for ourselves. Sometimes we don't want our beautiful cliffs to be destroyed, and we're all here to stand up for what we believe in," she said.

Lindsey Young, who also attended the protest said: "It's the last piece of wild coastline in Newquay all for the sake of seven-holiday homes, I might add, in a town that has a housing crisis."

The construction company has fenced off the beach to allow diggers to be craned down and to backfill the cliff caves.

The developers, Living Quarter Properties Porth Ltd, have been granted planning permission to build seven holiday let houses.

Developers are planning to build seven holiday homes on the cliffs above the beach Credit: ITV News

They were also given a license to fill in three caves at the base of the cliff with concrete by the marine management organisation (MMO), but it came with several conditions.

In a statement, MMO told ITV News: "Since the licence was granted, the MMO has been made aware of allegations of marine licensing breaches and a site visit was conducted on 22 February.

"The MMO is currently reviewing this information and will continue to monitor the activities being undertaken, taking appropriate follow-up action as necessary."

