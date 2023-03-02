A teenager had a mobile phone and cash stolen after being threatened by three men with knives and a cricket bat.

Wiltshire Police are investigating the suspected robbery which happened in Melksham on 14 February.

They received a report that an 18-year-old man was approached by three men on push bikes at around 5:30pm in Foundry Close.

Officers say they believe the men were carrying knives and a cricket bat.

Nobody was injured during the incident but the victim was shaken up.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 54230016807.