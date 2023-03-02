The M5 motorway has been closed in both directions near Bristol after a tipper truck collided with an overhead gantry.

Traffic is building in the area between Junction 17 for the A4018 at Cribbs Causeway towards Bristol Airport and Junction 18 for the M49.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and find alternative routes.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix issues an alert which reads: "All traffic being temporarily held and queueing traffic due to accident on M5 Southbound from J17 A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) to J18 M49."

Cars are being diverted off the motorway.

Avon and Somerset Police are at the scene of the incident and have been approached for more information on the incident.

More updates to follow.