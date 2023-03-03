Anyone who witnessed a tipper lorry crash into an overhead gantry on the M5 yesterday is being asked to get in touch with police.

The crash which happened during rush hour caused serious delays in and around Bristol for most of the day.

The collision happened just before 8.20am on the southbound carriageway between junction 17 at Cribbs Causeway and junction 18.

The road was closed for most of the day and reopened last night once it was confirmed safe.

Avon and Somerset Police have released this statement: "We understand the lorry joined the M5 at junction 17 and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.

"Dashcam footage from drivers in the area and showing the lorry would also be gratefully received."