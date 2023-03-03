A firefighting crew was delayed getting to a blaze in Newquay on Wednesday (March 1) after a parked car blocked the road.

Two engines were called to reports of a residential fire on Robartes Road.

Crews found a bedroom fire at the property, it was extinguished and a fan was used to remove smoke from the building.

In a statement, Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: "One appliance was delayed getting to the incident due to a poorly parked vehicle.

"When parking your vehicle, take a second to think, would an emergency vehicle get past in an emergency?"

"Motorists that do not consider if an emergency vehicle can get past their parked vehicle, are putting lives at risk by blocking off roads. Even stopping on box junctions outside community fire stations can cause us a delay in getting to an incident.

"If your vehicle is parked and blocking our route, you may find one of our leaflets under your windscreen wiper."