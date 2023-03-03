Drivers who were diverted through Bristol after an incident on the M5 forced them to come off the road won't have to pay the city's Clean Air Zone fine, Bristol City Council has said.

The M5 was partially closed near Bristol for nine hours after a tipper truck crashed into an overhead gantry causing serious delays in and around the city for most of the day.

The collision happened just before 8.20am on the southbound carriageway between junction 17 at Cribbs Causeway and junction 18.

It remained closed for more than nine hours before reopening last night once it was confirmed it was safe.

Southbound traffic was diverted via the M4 westbound to the M49 to rejoin the M5 at junction 18.

There were further delays due to the M4 being closed in both directions following a serious crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Drivers who were forced to come off the motorway and into Bristol will be exempt from paying the fine after initial confusion over Clean Air Zone exemptions.

In a post on social media, the Council confirmed that all those affected by the closure would not need to pay the fine and would be refunded if they had already paid.

In a statement, it said: "We are aware of the disruption caused by the closure of the M5 between J17 and J18"

"If you enter Bristol's Clean Air Zone due to this closure, you do not need to pay the daily charge.

"Those who have already paid may apply for a refund.

"If you receive a Penalty Charge Notice after your journey you can appeal the fine."