The family of an 89-year-old man found dead at his home in Glastonbury have today paid tribute to a 'cherished' and 'strong' great-grandfather.

Frederick Burge was found dead at his home on George Street on Sunday 26 February at around 12.30pm.

His death is being treated as suspicious with a murder investigation being carried out by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Frederick leaves behind two children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In a joint tribute, his family said: "Frederick Burge was well-known in Glastonbury. It was impossible to walk through the town with him and his dog without getting stopped by someone he knew.

"He was a loving, kind and charming man and a huge hole has been left in our hearts by his sudden passing.

"He was the best dad, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad in the world, and we will miss him sorely.

"We take some comfort in knowing he is up in heaven with his late wife, Marina, and he is looking down on us and we know he would want us to be strong.

"We will look back on the cherished memories of the time we had together with fondness, and we will treasure these always.

"He had so many interests and loves, including home cooking, his family, his animals and gardening. We would regularly be sent home with bags upon bags of rhubarb and there was always a dog in the house.

"His friendly smile would light up any room he was in and we will miss seeing that smile every day.

"We love you dad, grandad, ‘granf’ - we will never forget you and we will be strong in your memory."