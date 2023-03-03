The final headline acts at Glastonbury festival have been revealed with organisers confirming that Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses will perform at Worthy Farm.

According to a report in the Guardian, this morning (March 3) Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis announced the last acts.

The announcement means the headliners at this year's event will be all-white and all-male.

The interview in the Guardian goes on to explain Arctic Monkeys will headline on the Friday, closing the Pyramid stage, while Guns N’ Roses would make their Glastonbury debut on Saturday.

Emily Eavis said Guns N’ Roses were booked when a previously confirmed female headliner pulled out because she “changed her touring plans”.

The Glastonbury Festival lineup has been confirmed Credit: Glastonbury Festival

She told the newspaper: “They’ll be brilliant and provide something totally different to the rest of the headliners.”

Lizzo will open for the Guns N' Roses and will have joint headline billing.

Eavis said: “She could totally headline. Many of the artists could. But the headline slot had already been promised to someone else.”

The Arctic Monkeys will be one of the headline acts according to organisers Credit: PA images

Eavis added that she was “entirely focused on balancing our bill. It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity.

“We’re probably one of the only big shows that’s really focused on this.

"We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed. This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board.”

In December, Elton John was announced as the first headline act, with organisers saying they were 'incredibly excited'.

Sir Elton John said: “As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans."

There had been rumours that Harry Styles, Eminem and the Spice Girls could be booked to perform.

In today's article in the Guardian, Emily Eavis also addressed price rises for the festival after it was revealed ticket fees would increase by £55 to £340.

She said: “We put it up [by] the minimum we could. In order to do the exact same show as last time, we would have had to put £100 on the ticket. That’s the amount that costs have gone up.”