A Cheltenham man has been left seriously injured following a crash on an A-road in Gloucestershire, sparking a police appeal for witnesses.

Police were called to the A40 at Sherborne yesterday (Thursday 2 March) around 5.15am after reports of a three-vehicle collision between Burford and the junction with the A429 roundabout near Northleach.

The crash involved a white Volvo HGV lorry, a grey Mazda 6 and a black Vauxhall Insignia.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for treatment where he remains.

His next of kin have been informed.

Road closures were in place throughout the day with the road reopening late last night.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage to contact them online quoting incident 46 of 2 March.