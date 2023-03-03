A man has been arrested following a death in Bristol.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to an address on Coronation Road in the Southville area of the city.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Thursday (March 2) and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the man’s next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this incredibly distressing time for them. We will seek to provide them with support through a specially-trained family liaison officer as our investigation develops.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

“Officers remain at the scene and will continue to carry out enquiries at the address over the next few days.

“We are not aware of there being any increased risk to the public’s safety, but we fully appreciate the concern this incident will cause within the community, therefore local officers will be carrying out more high-visibility patrols in the area. They will be happy to speak with anyone to alleviate those worries.”

People with any relevant information are being asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 5223050314.