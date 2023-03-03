A neighbour was threatened with an axe after disturbing two burglars breaking into a shop.

The incident happened in Burbarge on Wednesday night (1 March) when two people broke into the East Sand Store and stole cigarettes.

When the neighbour interrupted them, they made off in a dark coloured vehicle after making threats with an axe.

Wiltshire Police are investigating the burglary and want to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of anything suspicious between 11.30pm on 1 March and 12.30am on 2 March.

A spokesperson said: "If you can help with our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54230022710."