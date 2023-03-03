A second man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Glastonbury.

89-year-old Frederick Burge was found dead at his home in George Street at around 12.30pm on Sunday 26 February.

He was last seen on Saturday 25 February at around 8.10am walking his Jack Russell dog along Northload Street and High Street. His death is being treated as suspicious.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation led by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) and remains in custody at this time.

Another man, who was arrested earlier this week, remains on police bail.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of MCIT, said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Frederick's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"We have a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to establish what happened to Frederick, and to identify those responsible for his death.

"This weekend, officers from our Neighbourhood Policing team will be out in Glastonbury engaging with the public to identify witnesses and provide reassurance. It’s been one week since Frederick died and we’re hoping to speak with people who may have been in the town centre the previous weekend.

"We’re also keen to speak to visitors to the area who may have been away during the week and aren't aware of our investigation, including those who travel to Glastonbury to visit family.

"We encourage residents and visitors to approach our officers and provide any information they may have, no matter how minor the detail may appear to be – it could be crucial to our investigation.

"Our investigation is continuing at pace, and we have carried out forensic examinations of the scene and continue to review CCTV and other footage from around the area.

"The public will continue to see high-visibility patrols taking place to provide reassurance, as while incidents like this are rare, we know they can be of great concern to the local community."