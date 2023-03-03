A teenager, 14, has admitted stabbing another 14-year-old boy, leaving him with life-changing injuries to his arms.

The teen, who cannot be named because of how young he is, has pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm after he attacked his victim at the Link Centre in Swindon.

The incident happened on 29 October last year.

He also admitted another count of grievous bodily harm in Royal Wootton Bassett on New Year's Day, when he stabbed a 15-year-old boy.

The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The teenager has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 21 April.