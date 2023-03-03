Glastonbury tickets sold out last year but festival hopefuls will have another chance to get their hands on some tickets next month.

The final headliners were confirmed this morning, with Emily Eavis revealing Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses will be performing at Worthy Farm.

When the festival tickets went on sale in November they sold out within an hour, which was slower than usual because of technical issues.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on resale?

Glastonbury tickets go on resale in April.

Organisers say there will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets this spring, although the specific date has yet to be confirmed.

Tickets to this year's festival cost £335 - a rise of 26% on the previous year.

The Glastonbury Festival lineup has been confirmed Credit: Glastonbury Festival

Fans can also enter into a prize draw to win festival tickets, while raising almost a million pounds for victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Twenty tickets have been donated in a prize draw to raise funds, which will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's appeal.

Each prize includes two general admission tickets to the Worthy Farm festival, which is being held on 21 until 25 June this year.

Who will be headlining Glastonbury this year?

The final headline acts at Glastonbury festival have been revealed with organisers confirming that Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses will perform at Worthy Farm.

According to a report in the Guardian, this morning (March 3) Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis announced the last acts.

The announcement means the headliners at this year's event will be all-white and all-male.

In December, Elton John was announced as the first headline act, with organisers saying they were 'incredibly excited'.

Sir Elton John said: “As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans."

There had been rumours that Harry Styles, Eminem and the Spice Girls could be booked to perform.