The landlord of a Devon pub has been forced to close as the cost of living continues to bite, marking yet another business that's been forced to close as energy and food prices soar.

The Bear and Blacksmith in Chillaton has been a cornerstone in the community and prided itself on homegrown locally sourced food but following a string of price increases had to announce the closure.

In a statement on social media, Malcolm, the pub landlord said for the pub to continue running he would have had to increase prices for his customers.

He said: "With continued price increases in all aspects of the hospitality industry meaning it is increasingly difficult to maintain our ultra-local ethos without having to pass on these extra ever increasing cost to you my loyal customers."

Further planned increases to energy bills in April, Malcolm said: "The pub trade is not sustainable, if I could stay I would. It's a really hard decision, one I never thought I'd have to make.

"It doesn't matter who you are, it gets us all. I don't want to shout it from the rooftops, I just had to tell our customers, it's very raw.

"Unfortunately in this time of major uncertainty throughout the country, it is no longer viable for me to keep The Bear open, this breaks me as I have put my heart and soul into this place for the last six years and love it as I love you all, I would like to thank my staff who have been extremely supportive and understanding."

The Bear and Blacksmith has won several awards over the years and the news has been met with sadness by locals, with the community sharing their support.

One customer said: "So sorry to hear this. Sending you so much love. I’m sure it was an incredibly tough decision to make. You really have done an incredible job over the years and will be sorely missed. It really isn’t easy!"