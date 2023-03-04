A cyclist had to be taken to hospital after a crash involving an SUV in Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the collision between a bike and a Toyota Rav-4, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They would also like to speak to anyone who might have dashcam footage of the incident.

The crash happened between 9.30-10am on Tuesday 21 February in Rush Hill.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The cyclist has since required hospital treatment.

"The driver remained at the scene and is assisting our enquiries.

"Any witnesses or other motorists who may have dashcam footage showing the incident are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223043294."