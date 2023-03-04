Jewellery and commemorative coins have been stolen after a burglary in Weymouth.

Dorset Police say the break-in happened in Buxton Road some time between Saturday 4 February and Wednesday 1 March.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

Police Constable Steven Conroy said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish when this incident occurred and would ask anyone who saw suspicious activity during the timeframe to please come forward.

“I would ask residents in the vicinity to please check their home CCTV systems or doorbell cameras for any footage that may help my investigation.”

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230032715.

"Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111."