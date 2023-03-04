A main road in Swindon has been closed after a car crashed into a shop overnight.

Cricklade Road has been cordoned off since the early hours of the morning (4 March) while police investigate the incident.

Wiltshire Police responded to reports of a car being driven 'very slowly and without lights' at around 12:30 this morning (March 4).

In a statement, the force said: "After failing to stop for our officers the vehicle collided with a building causing a gas leak.

"Our colleagues from the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have been working with gas engineers where both the building and gas pipe were made safe overnight.

"The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-changing or life-threatening.

"The road has been closed while the area has been made safe and to allow for the collision investigation.”

It is understood the clear-up operation will last into this afternoon and diversions have been set up for buses and motorists.