The investigation into an incident where a woman in her 80s died after a helicopter landed at a Devon hospital is nearly complete, air investigators have said.

Downwash from a coastguard helicopter blew the 87-year-old off her feet on the grounds of Derriford Hospital in Plymouth on March 4 last year.

Jean Langan suffered a serious head injury and later died while a second woman in her 80s was treated for a broken pelvis.

Detective Inspector Andy Hodges, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said an HM Coastguard helicopter was landing at the hospital helipad with a casualty from a separate incident.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said yesterday (3 March) a final report on the circumstances of the accident will be published later this year.