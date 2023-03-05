Play Brightcove video

Dozens of bikers drove through South Gloucestershire to pay tribute to a sixteen-year-old teenager who died in a road accident.

Yesterday would have been Daniel David's seventeenth birthday but he passed away last April just four days after his mum bought him a moped.

His bike and a car collided on the A4174 through-about, near Warmley.

The procession took place in the village of Warmley. Daniel's mum, Samantha organised the event to celebrate the milestone birthday that she wasn't able to celebrate with her son.

"Daniel loved that bike and he was passionate about bikes. Because it was his 17th birthday this week on March 1, I wanted to do something with the bikers."

Samantha suffered a double tragedy because just four months before her son died her husband also passed away.

Samantha organised the event to celebrate what would have been her son's 17th birthday Credit: Samantha Davies

Talking to ITV News West Country about how she stays strong in the face of hardship, she said: "I'm living for them, living for them.

"The day before my son died he was talking to his grandma and he said how proud he was to be his dad's son.

"He said, 'he couldn't live grandma, so I'm living for him,' and now I'm living for both of them."

Since the death of her son, Samantha has been raising money for the great Western Air Ambulance and volunteers from the charity attended the event to see the bikers off.

So far, she has raised more than two thousand pounds in donations.

Daniel died just days after his mum gifted him a moped Credit: Samantha Davies

Richard Lewis from the charity said: "Bikers are very vulnerable, they have all the leathers, they have the helmets but they are one of the vulnerable people out there on the roads today.

"Most of our road traffic collisions involve bikers."

The ride-out took about 45 minutes to complete and it passed through the roundabout where the collision took place.

Samantha's mum, Sandy Dixon, was also at the event. Speaking to ITV News she said: "It was absolutely brilliant.

"I'm very proud of her. She's been through a lot and she's come out trumps."