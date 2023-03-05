Play Brightcove video

At least five Roman and Bronze Age dwellings have been discovered at the site of a new housing development in Newquay.

Archaeologists from Cornwall Archeological Unit have also made a number of exciting finds including pottery, a glass bead and stoneware.

They have been busy excavating and recording their findings.

Lucy Osborne, a Supervisor from the team told ITV News: "In other places in the country, this would have been just a few marks in the ground, whereas in Cornwall we are so lucky because they were building in stone.

"There is something quite tangible you can find underneath the ground and we're there.

"We are doing this pre-construction and we are coming in, we're recording what we can and it doesn't just inform us in the modern day but it's going to be there forever.

"It's going to inform people in decades to come as well."

The team use a number of different methods to find what still remains from our ancestors.

The team have been working hard to excavate the site Credit: ITV News

From digging down low in the mud to flying a drone in the sky to assess the area from above, the site's senior Archaeologist Sean Taylor said they have been kept busy.

Sean said: "We've been very busy, particularly over the last couple of years. There has been a lot of development.

"We've been working on two large road schemes on the A30 & Roche bypass but this is more of our bread and butter.

"These housing developments are more of what keeps us going in between those major jobs, but this has turned into quite a large job itself because of the amount of finds we've made."

Whilst on-site with the team, they came across a large chunk of Bronze age pottery otherwise known as 'trevisker'.

This chunk of 'trevisker' pottery is just one of many artefacts discovered at the site Credit: ITV News

Sean explained that this particular artefact dated back to 1500 BC meaning it had been in the ground for about three-and-a-half-thousand years.

He said: "On this site, it's extremely common, we've found absolutely loads of it."

The team's findings give some insight into how people lived thousands of years ago.

It used to be a place for them to call home but once the excavation is complete the builders will move in and it'll be filled with modern houses for hundreds of new residents to call home.