Man arrested after woman 'threatened with firearm' in Truro
A man has been arrested after police received reports a woman was threatened with a firearm in Truro.
Several police vehicles attended the scene near Victoria Square this afternoon (March 5).
Devon and Cornwall Police said there were no serious injuries in relation to this incident and there is no 'wider threat' to the community.
Officers say there was no confirmation that a weapon was recovered at the scene.
One man remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.