A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a pensioner in Glastonbury.

89-year-old Frederick Burge was found dead at his home in George Street at around 12:30pm last Sunday (February 26).

Police have been in Glastonbury over the weekend, handing out leaflets and speaking to people in the town centre, in the hopes someone will have significant information for their investigation.

A week on from My Burge's death, a man has been arrested. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: “We have updated Mr Burge’s family of today’s latest development and continue to support them through a family liaison officer.

“We’d like to thank the public who stopped and spoke with officers this weekend and would like to renew our appeal urging anyone with important information to come forward."

Avon and Somerset Police have created a major incident public portal to allow people to upload information to their website.

Anyone with relevant information is being urged to call 101 and quote reference number 5223050314 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555111.