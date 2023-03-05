A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl in Bristol.

April was last seen at around 5pm on Friday (3 March) in the Whitchurch area of the city.

She is described as being around five feet tall and of a slim build.

She was last seen wearing a white Nike t-shirt, a grey north face hoodie, grey jogging bottoms, a long brown puffer jacket and black trainers.

April is also known to travel to Stockwood and Saltford areas.

Avon and Somerset Police are urging anyone who sees April to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 101 and quote reference 5223051720.

