Two men arrested as part of a murder investigation in Glastonbury have been released without charge.

Last Sunday (26 February) 89-year-old Frederick Burge was found dead at his home in George Street.

Avon and Somerset Police officers have been speaking to members of the public and handing out witness appeal leaflets in the Market Cross area to try to identify potential witnesses.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Frederick was last seen seven days ago, on Saturday 25 February, at around 8.10am walking his Jack Russell dog along Northload Street and High Street.

Forensic teams at the scene of the investigation Credit: ITV News

“We’re keen to hear from anyone that recalls seeing him after that point, or was in the George Street area last weekend and saw anything out of the ordinary.

"What may have seemed inconsequential at the time, could be significant to our investigation, so please come forward and let us know.”

DI Meade added: “We continue to provide support to Mr Burge’s family and update them on the latest developments with our investigation.

“They are understandably devastated by the events of recent days and we continue to work day and night to get answers for them about what happened.”

A Major Incident Public Portal has been created to enable people to upload information via website.

Details can also be provided by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5223050314. Alternatively, Crimestoppers will take reports anonymously online or on 0800 555111.