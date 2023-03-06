The Queen Consort will have two of her personal items examined by experts whilst making a guest appearance on a show being filmed in Cornwall.

Camilla starred in the BBC's Antiques Roadshow episode last September when the programme was filmed at the Eden Project.

For the occasion, she brought along a rare snuffbox from the Royal Collection made from Cornish silver and a copy of Elegy In A Country Churchyard by poet Thomas Gray.

Silver specialist Duncan Campbell was thrilled with the snuffbox, due to it being the first all-English silver one he has seen in his career.

Camilla discussed the personal items with the show's presenters. Credit: PA Images

Fiona Bruce, the show's presenter said: “The Queen Consort was just terrific fun. She put everyone at ease and was keen to take part in the programme and chat to everyone.“

"The members of the public that came along with their items that day got a bit more than they bargained for as they had no idea The Queen Consort was coming!“

During the visit, Camilla spoke about her close connection to the Eden Project and her support for The Big Lunch, a charity based at the Cornish site which encourages people to come together with their local community to share a meal.

The Cornish attraction’s two enormous “biome” greenhouses hosted the show’s various experts, and crowds of local people also brought their family heirlooms to be valued.

During the visit, Camilla stopped to talk to members of the public including 16-year-old Dylan Kilpatrick and his mother Amanda Fishlock, from Cornwall.

The two brought a painting by their ancestor, 19th century artist Robert Ponsonby Staples, featuring a family on a seaside outing.

Ms Fishlock explained the artist was a relative on her mother’s side, which is how the painting came to be in their possession.

When asked what Camilla had thought of the painting, Dylan said: “She said she was jealous, she said she really liked the figure in the foreground.”