A young child was heard 'calling for help' from a moving car in Stroud, prompting a police appeal for information.

Gloucestershire Police officers were called by a resident on Rodborough Common who said they heard 'what sounded like a child' calling from a large car as it drove past at around 9.30pm last night (5 March).

So far no trace of the car or child has been found by police.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Despite a search of the area and a number of enquiries at houses in the vicinity, no trace of the car or child has been found.

"Officers would like to speak to the occupants of the car in order to find out what has happened and ensure that everyone is safe.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 374 of 5 March."