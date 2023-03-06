Police are investigating after a girl was sexually assaulted in a South Gloucestershire park.

The 16-year-old girl was reportedly approached by two boys, believed to be juveniles, in Kingswood Park at just after 6pm on 10 February.

The teenager was sexually assaulted by touching, Avon and Somerset Police say.

A spokesperson from the force said: "The two boys are described as white, of average build, around 4ft 11ins tall and both had short brown hair.

"They were seen wearing dark padded jackets and blue skinny jeans.

"We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information, to call 101 and quote reference 5223043163."