A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage girl was assaulted in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the Bretonside area on Saturday 4 March at around 11.30pm, following reports that a man had come out of a property with a knife.

Police believe the teenage girl was assaulted inside the property.

Officers carried out a search of the area and located a man who they have arrested.

A knife was also seized in the area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault, public order offences and possession of a bladed article.

He has since been released on police bail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting case reference 50230051863.