A former RAF pilot has survived after he fell more than 70 feet to the ground when his paraglider lost wind.

Chris Williams was flying over Milk Hill in Devizes on 14 February when his paraglider collapsed.

The 58-year-old plummeted 72 feet to the ground at around 16 miles per hour, suffering a broken neck, a collapsed left lung and a fractured pelvis.

He was rescued by Wiltshire Air Ambulance and rushed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he spent a week in intensive care.

Speaking of the dramatic incident, Chris told ITV West Country he has ‘no recollection’ of what happened after hitting the ground.

Chris says he feels "incredibly lucky" to have survived the incident. Credit: Chris Williams

In a Facebook post, he said: “On a beautiful, gentle, late winter's day on one of the least hazardous hillsides imaginable, my paraglider suddenly stopped flying and dropped an estimated 50 to 80 feet to the ground.

“Undoubtedly pilot error for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Mercifully, I remember nothing of the event or the sudden arrival as I decided to have a 'snooze' for 15 minutes or so after landing.

"I was flying with a grand group of chums who immediately landed a safe distance away and came to my aid."

“I don’t remember the accident at all, the last thing I remember was about five minutes before which I’m grateful for", he said.

Chris is now continuing his recovery at home.

"I'm delighted to say that I'm now safely home and recuperating well", he said.

"I was very lucky to have so many people come to my assistance and, of course, the Wiltshire Air Ambulance on call so close by."

Chris has since contacted two walkers who came to his aid following the crash.

Richard and Judith Denning were watching the paragliders on their Valentine's Day walk when Chris hit the ground behind them.

Rushing to his aid, Richard dismantled the parachute to prevent it from dragging Chris into further trouble.

Chris told ITV West Country that he is meeting the couple on Wednesday 8 March to thank them for their help.