Devon and Cornwall Police are looking for animal lovers to assist with the training of their next batch of puppies.

Officers say that puppy walking is a ‘vital’ part of the constabulary’s training programme, and with the help of volunteers, can help the dogs learn about different environments.

The force says volunteers will need to be local to Exeter and Plymouth, as the puppies will need to attend fortnightly training and development sessions run in these areas.

Volunteers will also need to have a fully enclosed garden and successful applicants will need a car to transport them to and from training sessions.

A police spokesperson said: “Our canine development officer is currently looking for new volunteers. Puppy walkers are a vital part of our training programme.

"They help expose the puppies to as many day-to-day situations and environments as possible during the time they’re with them.

“We’re currently looking for new puppy walkers to take puppies into their homes for a period of 12 months until they go to their new handlers for their initial police dog course.

"Potential puppy walkers should ideally have experience looking after a large boisterous dog and should have the time to look after the dog 24/7.

"Our dogs are very highly driven, determined dogs, hence the requirement for someone with some experience of such dogs.”

Those up for the challenge are asked to email Canine Development Officer, Paul Glennon at glenno1954@icloud.com with a brief outline of their circumstances, address, contact number and any previous experience of looking after dogs.