Police are investigating after 'racist and abusive' graffiti was sprayed onto a house, garage and car in Bridgwater.

It happened in Oakgrove Way sometime between midnight and 8.30am on Tuesday 28 February.

Avon and Somerset Police say they believe the offenders have mistakenly targeted the victims’ property, with pink and green spray paint used to cause the damage.

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out in the area.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Oakgrove Way in the early hours of Tuesday 28 February, and anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage, which may help them to identify who is responsible.

Those with information are being urged to contact them.