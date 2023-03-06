A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of the West Country.

The Met Office warning is in place from 9pm today (6 March) and extends to 10am tomorrow.

Freezing temperatures are expected in parts of Somerset, Bristol, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

The Met Office has said: "A band of rain will edge southwards through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, this rain turning to snow on hills and perhaps to lower levels in places.

“Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but 1 to 2 cm could settle in some spots, most likely over high ground and southern parts of the warning area."

The Met Office has said ice and snow will lead to difficult travel conditions in places.

It’s expected that some roads and railways will be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

It also warns of injury from slips and falls on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.