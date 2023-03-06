Surfer who broke leg after seal encounter 'too tall' to fit in air ambulance

A surfer who broke his leg after an encounter with a seal in Cornwall was "too tall" to fit in an air ambulance that came to his rescue.

Nathan Phillips' surfboard crashed into his leg, snapping the bone in two, as he was hit by waves after a seal pulled on his leash on a beach in Porthleven.

Nathan, who is 6ft 2in, was rescued from the water by a friend on a paddleboard on 3 March.

He said: "I was paddling out and started being attacked by a seal that was pulling my leash. The waves were epic and after a few good ones I took off and the wave crushed me and my board went into my leg.

"I could feel the foot hitting the back of my leg."

Nathan Phillips had to wait for a land ambulance to arrive Credit: BPM Media

His friend paddled the pair half a mile back to land where medics treated him. Coastguards were on scene to help him onto a stretcher to put him into the air ambulance.

However he could not fit in the Cornwall Air Ambulance helicopter, as a replacement had been sent which was smaller than the normal one.

Mr Phillips said: "Apparently I was too tall for it. I could see it was an open fracture."

A couple of hours went by and Mr Phillips waited in his friend Kelvin's van.

Nathan waited in his friend's van before a land ambulance arrived and took him to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske.

Nathan, who is a self-employed builder, will now be off work at a time when his second child is on the way. Fundraising pages have been set up to support him and his family as he recovers.

He said: "I was so stressed that night I didn't sleep. I woke up to two of my friends setting up fundraising pages and I'm blown away by the how kind my friends are and how beautiful the surf community is down here in Cornwall."

Falmouth Coastguard confirmed they were called to reports of a man injured in the sea just after midday on Friday (3 March).

Rescuers stretched him before he was transferred by land ambulance to hospital.