The rock band Kasabian has been revealed as the latest act to perform at Cornwall’s Eden Project this summer.

It was announced yesterday (March 6) that the Leicester group will play in front of the Biomes at this year’s Eden Sessions on 1 July.

The BRIT award-winning band last performed at the Eden Sessions in 2009.

Kasabian will be joining global superstar Lionel Richie, as well as Yungblud and the iconic Pet Shop Boys, who have already been announced as part of this year’s line-up.

Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: “Over the last two decades Kasabian have proved themselves time and again to be one of the top rock bands on the planet.

“We are sure their legions of fans will be delighted to hear they will be bringing their epic sound to our stage this summer."

General ticket sale for Kasabian's performance will open on Thursday 9 July.