A dog boarder has been prosecuted for animal welfare offences after a dog in her care died from heatstroke.

Mrs Sarah Bliss from Daglingworth in the Cotswolds pleaded guilty to boarding dogs at her home address without a licence and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The court heard a dog named Fig was in the care of Mrs Bliss when boarding in the kennels at her home address in August.

Cotswold District Council said Mrs Bliss failed to provide any monitoring of the dogs over a period of six hours during very hot temperatures.

Mrs Bliss had failed to protect Fig and prevent unnecessary suffering caused by heatstroke - which caused the death of the dog later that day in the vet practice, the court heard.

Mrs Bliss was not licensed to provide kennel boarding for dogs at that time. Mrs Bliss had previously been licensed and despite taking on new bookings, had allowed the licence to lapse without renewing it.

She was convicted of both offences after pleading guilty and received a £2,000 fine and has to pay a £400 victim surcharge.

Mrs Bliss showed remorse for what had happened and since closed the kennels.

Cllr Juliet Layton, Cabinet Member for Development Management and Licensing, said: "I am very grateful for the work of our Licensing Team and the Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit on this case.

“Animal cruelty is a despicable crime and Cotswold District Council will not hesitate to take action whenever we learn offences are being committed.

"This verdict should act as a deterrent to anyone who neglects or ill-treats an animal in their care.”