Police are appealing for information to help locate a woman from St Austell whose family are becoming "increasingly concerned for her wellbeing."

Belinda Higman Moore, aged 50, was last spoken to on Saturday 4 March.

Since this time Belinda has not been seen by her family or work colleagues.

Detective Inspector Rick Milburn said “We are growing increasing worried for Belinda and seek the assistance of the public particularly those local to St Austell and Lostwithiel.

"She is believed to be on foot and it is not known what clothing she is wearing.

"She has an affinity for wooded areas and woodland so I am particularly seeking the assistance of dog walkers or nature lovers who may come across her unintentionally”.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.