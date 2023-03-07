Police searching for a missing schoolboy from Bristol are growing 'increasingly concerned' about his safety.

Zak, who is 16, was last seen in the Broadmead area of the city on Sunday 5 March after he initially went missing from his home in Horfield on Wednesday 1 March.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police say he has links to the central, Broadmead and northern parts of Bristol.

He is described as black, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build with short, black hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 999 quoting reference 5223050318.