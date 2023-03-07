A grieving mother has paid tribute to her "beautiful" daughter who died after being found unconscious on a beach in south Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a missing 14-year-old from the Dawlish area on Saturday 4 March.

Searches by police and the coastguard found a girl unconscious on Dawlish Beach.

She was later airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she died.

She has now been named as Albina Yevko, a 14-year-old Ukrainian refugee who moved to the Dawlish area with her mother after fleeing their home country.

The teenager died after being found unconscious on this beach in south Devon

Albina's mother, Inna Yevko, paid tribute to her daughter in a statement saying: “Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.

“Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts. We ask that our privacy is respected at this incredibly painful time.”

Police say the teenager's death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are continuing.

A post-mortem is due to take place on Thursday (9 March).

Anyone with any information or who may have CCTV footage is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk, quoting case reference 50230052081.

