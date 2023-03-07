A teenager has been sentenced to more than three years in jail for offences linked to a drug dealing network in North Somerset.

Jayley Rickman, 19, of Hay Grove, Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon, driving without insurance and a licence.

Rickman was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was jailed for three years and nine months for offences he committed in Weston-super-Mare between May and December last year.

The court heard how officers discovered Rickman’s involvement while investigating the supply of Class A drugs in the town by a drug dealing network.

Evidence showed Rickman had been advertising and arranging drug sales.

In September last year, he was seen discarding a machete while running from police.

In November, he made off from police again and was seen driving dangerously on a moped through a park on the Bournville estate.

Around £3,500-worth of drugs and approximately £300 in cash was seized as part of the investigation.