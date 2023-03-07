Warning: Some readers may find details in this article distressing

A coroner has concluded there were a 'number of failings' in the treatment of a woman who died after giving birth at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Rana Abdelkarim, 38, suffered a severe post-birth bleed in which she lost over six litres of blood on 8 March 2021.

Despite a number of risk factors, her care was not escalated to a specialist team, and when her condition deteriorated there was confusion around the emergency call procedure.

At the inquest into her death at Gloucestershire Coroners' Court today (Tuesday 8 March), the coroner outlined a catalogue of failings in the lead up to her death.

Ms Abdelkarim's baby was born at 4.38am, but she died just two hours later.

The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) found there were delays in calling for specialist help despite the presence of the risk factors after Rana had given birth.

When her condition deteriorated, there was confusion around the emergency call procedure. It took around 30 minutes before an emergency code red call was put out to the rest of the hospital.

She eventually received treatment for a postpartum haemorrhage, but, the coroner concluded, there were delays in how this was managed.

The response to the haemorrhage was also focussed on the volume of blood loss, rather than the loss that was proportionate to her side.

The coroner also ruled that there was a significant language barrier. Rana and her husband Modar were from Sudan, and English was their second language.

Rana came to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 8 March 2021 expecting a routine appointment, but instead, she was induced.

Rana Abdelkarim's husband says he 'no longer has a life' since her death

At the time, her husband Modar was at home looking after their other child, unaware of what she was going through.

The heartbroken husband paid tribute to his wife saying he no longer 'has a life' since her death.

He described her as a "really beautiful person" and "everything a man would want in life".

“I have no life now. Just pain. I miss my wife so much and just feel pain in my life all the time. I tell my daughters she’s in paradise now", he said.

The family’s solicitor Hannah Carr spoke at the inquest. She said: “The family spoke limited English and did not understand Rana was going into hospital to be induced.

“The lack of interpretation services meant that proper consent to induce labour was not given. Rana was admitted to hospital without her husband there to support her and she was alone during labour, the birth of their baby and sadly when she died.

“For Modar, whilst the trust has taken steps to learn from Rana’s tragic death, this does not change things for him and his family.

“That said, there is a sense of justice for him as he has always said that he wants to prevent this from happening to other families."

Gloucestershire Royal Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has since apologised and said steps have been taken to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

It says it has made a number of changes in the two years since the incident, particularly around interpretation services including installing new phones and setting up new training.

There has also been further training on what a code red emergency call involves and there has been a change in senior staffing levels.

The coroner outlined that she was "incredibly reassured" by the steps that have been taken by the trust.