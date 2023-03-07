Police are appealing for information following reports a group of masked men used baseball bats to smash a car in Cheltenham.

The incident happened on Tuesday 28 February at around 4.20pm.

"Two 4x4s, one black and one gold were seen driving up and down Tobyfield Road in Bishop's Cleeve before repeatedly ramming into another vehicle and driving onto private property", a Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said.

A group of men then reportedly got out of the vehicles and used bats and catapults with ball bearings to smash a silver car before driving off.

Emergency services were called to the scene where a man was treated for "potentially serious" injuries.

Officers are asking witnesses, those with security cameras, or anyone with information to get in touch quoting incident number 336 of 28 February.